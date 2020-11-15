Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls
With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday. Alabama kept its No. 1 spot in both rankings, earning 60 of 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 57 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.
Notre Dame, the only team in the top four of either poll to play over the weekend, remained at No. 2 in both rankings, earning a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and three first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State finished No. 3 in both polls with a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 and two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Clemson was No. 4 in both polls. Texas A&M rounded out the top five in the AP Top 25 while Florida was No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.
After having last week’s game against LSU postponed, Alabama (6-0) will host Kentucky (3-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt this past weekend.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Alabama (57)
|
Alabama (60)
|
2
|
Notre Dame (3)
|
Notre Dame (1)
|
3
|
Ohio State (2)
|
Ohio State (1)
|
4
|
Clemson
|
Clemson
|
5
|
Florida
|
Texas A&M
|
6
|
Texas A&M
|
Florida
|
7
|
Cincinnati
|
Cincinnati
|
8
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
9
|
Miami
|
Indiana
|
10
|
Indiana
|
Wisconsin
|
11
|
Georgia
|
Oregon
|
12
|
Wisconsin
|
Miami
|
13
|
Oregon
|
Georgia
|
14
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oklahoma State
|
15
|
Marshall
|
Coastal Carolina/Marshall
|
16
|
Iowa State
|
|
17
|
Oklahoma
|
Iowa State
|
18
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Oklahoma
|
19
|
Southern California
|
Northwestern
|
20
|
Northwestern
|
Southern California
|
21
|
Auburn
|
Liberty
|
22
|
Liberty
|
Texas
|
23
|
Texas
|
Auburn
|
24
|
North Carolina
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
25
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
Tulsa