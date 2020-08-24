 Alabama ranked No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 11:09:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama ranked No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25

Alabama Crimson TIde head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama will begin the season at No. 3 in both major college football polls as it was ranked third in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, released Monday. The Crimson Tide received two first-place votes and followed No. 1 Clemson (38 first-place votes) and No. 2 Ohio State (21 first-place votes). No. 6 LSU also received a first-place vote.

Earlier this month, Alabama was ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Crimson Tide didn’t start the season in the top two of either poll.

Unlike the Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 came out after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall football seasons. The AP asked its voters to consider all Division I teams when filling out their preseason brackets. After games begin next month, only teams that are playing this fall will be included in the rankings.

The SEC had the most teams included in the preseason AP top 25 with seven. No. 3 Alabama was followed by No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 25 Tennessee.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (38 first-place votes)

Clemson (38)

2

Ohio State (17)

Ohio State (21)

3

Alabama (4)

Alabama (2)

4

Georgia

Georgia

5

LSU

Oklahoma

6

Oklahoma

LSU (1)

7

Penn State

Penn State

8

Florida

Florida

9

Oregon

Oregon

10

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

11

Auburn

Auburn

12

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

13

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

14

Texas

Texas

15

Michigan

Oklahoma State

16

Oklahoma State

Michigan

17

Southern California

Southern California

18

Minnesota

North Carolina

19

North Carolina

Minnesota

20

Utah

Cincinnati

21

Central Florida

Central Florida

22

Cincinnati

Utah

23

Iowa

Iowa State

24

Virginia Tech

Iowa

25

Iowa State

Tennessee

