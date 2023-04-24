TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson suffered a UCL sprain during Saturday’s A-Day game, his father confirmed to Tide Illustrated Monday night.

According to Jason Simpson, the injury occurred early in the scrimmage and will require the redshirt freshman to spend three to four weeks in a cast. Ty is expected to be back to 100% by the time Alabama opens up preseason camp in the fall.

An ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain occurs when one of the ligaments on the inner side of the thumb is partially torn. It usually occurs due to a throwing motion in sports such as football and baseball.

Playing through the injury, Ty completed 12 of 26 passes for 155 yards with an interception during the scrimmage. He also added 58 yards on six carries.

Ty is currently competing with redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe for the starting quarterback role. Throughout the spring, Nick Saban said both quarterbacks have been progressing well while stating he is still looking for more consistency moving forward.

"I like both guys' athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet, which they did a couple of times today," Saban said following A-Day. "But at the same time, I think we've got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently."

James Benedetto contributed to this report.