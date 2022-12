A bit more college football insanity was in store for fans during conference championship week.

Alabama needed a few things to go right for it to be in contention for that final College Football Playoff spot and Saturday delivered with No. 10 Kansas State upsetting No. 3 TCU 31-28. While the Crimson Tide and Ohio State didn't play this weekend, Alabama was going to need help from further up the rankings to open up the path to that final spot.

That process began on Friday when No. 11 Utah exacted some revenge on No. 4 USC downing the Trojans 47-24. The Trojans' second loss of the season will likely drop them below Alabama in the polls, making the Crimson Tide the highest-ranked two-loss team in college football. Still, even with a clearer path, no two-loss team has ever made it to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama's two losses came via a four-point spread on the road when it fell to No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 LSU. Despite the two losses, the Crimson Tide kept it close, unlike Ohio State who fell to Michigan 45-23 at home.

However, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan confirmed on Tuesday that the Crimson Tide won’t pass Ohio State this weekend.

“Early in the fourth quarter, the game was still close,” Corrigan said. “That being said, you can’t completely dismiss the way the fourth quarter ended with Michigan kind of taking over the game there late. There’s a lot of respect for Ohio State in the room and the wins they had this year. Taking the full body of work, it was something we certainly looked at but it wasn’t ‘It’s a blowout, let’s move on.’”

Here's a look at how Alabama fans, players and media members reacted to Kansas State's upset win.