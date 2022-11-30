Even with a bit of chaos over the weekend, Alabama’s playoff hopes aren’t anything to hold your breath over. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but still sits behind No. 5 Ohio State heading into championship week.

Neither Alabama nor Ohio State plays this weekend, making it impossible for the Crimson Tide to pass the Buckeyes. That means Alabama will need two teams ahead of it to lose in order to even have a shot at the playoff.

Here’s a look at all of Alabama’s postseason possibilities starting with the Crimson Tide’s unlikely shot at reaching the playoff.