Alabama OLB Will Anderson wins Bronko Nagurski Award

Will Anderson Jr. might have been snubbed as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but the Alabama defender is not going home empty-handed during award season. Anderson was named the winner of year’s Bronko Nagurski Award on Monday evening, earning the honor over Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Bronko Nagurski Award has been annually presented annually to the nation’s top defender since 1993. Anderson is the second Alabama player to win the Bronko Nagurski Award, joining Jonathan Allen who won in 2016.

Through 13 games, Anderson leads the nation with 15.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss. He has 91 total tackles and a team-high nine quarterback hurries to go with two pass breakups. Over the weekend, he recorded six tackles, including two for a loss with a sack to help lead Alabama to a 41-24 victory Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

“I think he’s been one of the most productive players in college football as a defensive player," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last week. "He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s a very consistent player. He’s very disciplined in terms of doing his job. He does it with tremendous effort and toughness. ... He’s done as much for our team as anybody ever has."

Anderson has also been instrumental for Alabama off the field. Sunday the sophomore was voted one of the Crimson Tide’s four permanent team captains by his teammates. Anderson was also named the team’s Most Inspirational Player.

“Will is a great influence,” safety Jordan Battle said earlier this season. “When he speaks to the team, everybody’s locked in, everybody listens.”

Anderson is also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award along with Davis, Thibodeaux and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. That honor will be handed out Thursday as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards show which will air Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.