 BamaInsider - Alabama announces permanent team captains for the 2021 season
Alabama announces permanent team captains for the 2021 season

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet.

The four players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

Will Anderson Jr., sophomore outside linebacker 

Stats: 91 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups

Why he’s a leader: “Will is a great influence,” safety Jordan Battle said earlier this season. “When he speaks to the team, everybody’s locked in, everybody listens.”

Phidarian Mathis, redshirt senior defensive lineman  

Stats: 46 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 8.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

Why he’s a leader: “Phil is a phenomenal guy. He gives the defense so much energy,” Anderson said earlier this season. “We all have energy. I have energy. But the energy he brings is a different type of energy to the defense. He’s out there jumping, getting everybody hyped up.

“He’s been in the system longer than any of the guys on defense. He knows the standard, he knows what to expect and we all just feed off that because he’s seen so much.”

Evan Neal, junior offensive lineman 

Stats: 81.5 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus), 79.4 run-blocking grade (PFF), one sack and 14 pressures allowed over 553 pass-blocking snaps.

Why he’s a leader: “He’s what, 6-8, 340, incredible feet, strong as an Ox. There’s really not much Evan can’t do,” offensive lineman Chris Owens said earlier this season. “I think where he’s grown over the years is his intelligence. … Of course, Evan is going to be a top-five pick and he is a good person, too, so that just adds to his character.”

Bryce Young, sophomore quarterback   

Stats: 4,322 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 68.0 completion%, 175.53 passer rating, 31 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns.

Why he’s a leader: “Things are mainly going through Bryce,” Williams said earlier this season. “He’s the head of the offense. He keeps guys going and everything, brings guys up like that.”

Other award winners 

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Ja’Corey Brooks, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA

Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Slade Bolden, DJ Dale, Shane Lee, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Paul Tyson

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

Brian Branch, Cameron Latu, Seth McLaughlin, Drew Sanders

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

Will Anderson

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis, Henry To’oTo’o

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Tim Smith, Byron Young

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens, Jameson Williams

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success

Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson, Trey Sanders, Daniel Wright

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

Johnny Musso

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Jaylen Moody, Will Reichard

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Bryce Young

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

Will Anderson, Phidarian Mathis

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

Bryce Young

Alabama Crimson TIde quarterback Bryce Young (right) and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (left). Photo | Getty Images
