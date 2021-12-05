Alabama announces permanent team captains for the 2021 season

Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet. The four players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

Will Anderson Jr., sophomore outside linebacker

Stats: 91 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups Why he’s a leader: “Will is a great influence,” safety Jordan Battle said earlier this season. “When he speaks to the team, everybody’s locked in, everybody listens.”

Phidarian Mathis, redshirt senior defensive lineman

Stats: 46 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 8.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble Why he’s a leader: “Phil is a phenomenal guy. He gives the defense so much energy,” Anderson said earlier this season. “We all have energy. I have energy. But the energy he brings is a different type of energy to the defense. He’s out there jumping, getting everybody hyped up. “He’s been in the system longer than any of the guys on defense. He knows the standard, he knows what to expect and we all just feed off that because he’s seen so much.”

Evan Neal, junior offensive lineman

Stats: 81.5 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus), 79.4 run-blocking grade (PFF), one sack and 14 pressures allowed over 553 pass-blocking snaps. Why he’s a leader: “He’s what, 6-8, 340, incredible feet, strong as an Ox. There’s really not much Evan can’t do,” offensive lineman Chris Owens said earlier this season. “I think where he’s grown over the years is his intelligence. … Of course, Evan is going to be a top-five pick and he is a good person, too, so that just adds to his character.”

Bryce Young, sophomore quarterback

Stats: 4,322 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 68.0 completion%, 175.53 passer rating, 31 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns. Why he’s a leader: “Things are mainly going through Bryce,” Williams said earlier this season. “He’s the head of the offense. He keeps guys going and everything, brings guys up like that.”

Other award winners

Unsung Hero Award To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it Ja’Corey Brooks, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner Outstanding Senior Scholar To the senior with the highest GPA Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray Commitment to Academic Excellence Award To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year Slade Bolden, DJ Dale, Shane Lee, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Paul Tyson Iron Man Award To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program Brian Branch, Cameron Latu, Seth McLaughlin, Drew Sanders Most Inspiring Player To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players) Will Anderson Pat Trammel Award To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray Outstanding Defensive Performer To the player with the most tackles/points Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis, Henry To’oTo’o Up-Front Award To the outstanding lineman from each unit Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Tim Smith, Byron Young Defensive Achievement Award To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe Offensive Achievement Award To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens, Jameson Williams President's Award To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson, Trey Sanders, Daniel Wright Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time Johnny Musso Special Teams Player of the Year Award To the most valuable special teams player Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Jaylen Moody, Will Reichard Offensive Player of the Year Award To the most valuable offensive player John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Bryce Young Defensive Player of the Year Award To the most valuable defensive player Will Anderson, Phidarian Mathis Most Valuable Player Award To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players) Bryce Young