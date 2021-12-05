Alabama announces permanent team captains for the 2021 season
Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet.
The four players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.
Will Anderson Jr., sophomore outside linebacker
Stats: 91 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two pass breakups
Why he’s a leader: “Will is a great influence,” safety Jordan Battle said earlier this season. “When he speaks to the team, everybody’s locked in, everybody listens.”
Phidarian Mathis, redshirt senior defensive lineman
Stats: 46 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, 8.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
Why he’s a leader: “Phil is a phenomenal guy. He gives the defense so much energy,” Anderson said earlier this season. “We all have energy. I have energy. But the energy he brings is a different type of energy to the defense. He’s out there jumping, getting everybody hyped up.
“He’s been in the system longer than any of the guys on defense. He knows the standard, he knows what to expect and we all just feed off that because he’s seen so much.”
Evan Neal, junior offensive lineman
Stats: 81.5 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus), 79.4 run-blocking grade (PFF), one sack and 14 pressures allowed over 553 pass-blocking snaps.
Why he’s a leader: “He’s what, 6-8, 340, incredible feet, strong as an Ox. There’s really not much Evan can’t do,” offensive lineman Chris Owens said earlier this season. “I think where he’s grown over the years is his intelligence. … Of course, Evan is going to be a top-five pick and he is a good person, too, so that just adds to his character.”
Bryce Young, sophomore quarterback
Stats: 4,322 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 68.0 completion%, 175.53 passer rating, 31 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns.
Why he’s a leader: “Things are mainly going through Bryce,” Williams said earlier this season. “He’s the head of the offense. He keeps guys going and everything, brings guys up like that.”
Other award winners
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Ja’Corey Brooks, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
Slade Bolden, DJ Dale, Shane Lee, Seth McLaughlin, Jalen Milroe, Paul Tyson
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program
Brian Branch, Cameron Latu, Seth McLaughlin, Drew Sanders
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Will Anderson
Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis, Henry To’oTo’o
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Tim Smith, Byron Young
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Jobe
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens, Jameson Williams
President's Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success
Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson, Trey Sanders, Daniel Wright
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Johnny Musso
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player
Slade Bolden, Demouy Kennedy, Jaylen Moody, Will Reichard
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player
John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Bryce Young
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player
Will Anderson, Phidarian Mathis
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Bryce Young