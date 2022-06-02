Alabama offers Show-Me State athlete

Aneyas Williams, 2024 three-star running back from Hannibal High School in Missouri, spent the first day of the month in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he earned a scholarship offer from Nick Saban following his performance at the Tide's first summer camp.

"I am just kinda blown away by it to be honest with you," Williams said regarding his new offer. "Just knowing I have an offer from one of the top schools (in the country) is pretty amazing."

Williams, who measured 5-foot-10, 192-pounds, worked out at running back and slot receiver during his first time in Tuscaloosa. He had more than 1,200 yards receiving and more than 1,000 yards rushing during his sophomore season. He also had 73 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

"The camp was run very well, and the attention to details is very impressive," he said. "Every coach has their own role, and they feed off each other very well.

"It was pretty insane talking to Coach Saban. He basically said he liked everything about me. It's hard to remember specific details, but he liked what he saw to say the least. He loved my route running."

Williams spoke with several other coaches including Freddie Roach (area recruiter), Bill O'Brien, Joe Cox, Robert Gillespie and Todd Watson. He received a tour of the campus and facilities during the camp.

Williams had a sensational sophomore campaign as he accounted for more than 2,800 all-purpose yards and 47 total touchdowns. He has accumulated several offers including Boston College, Cal, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oregon.

