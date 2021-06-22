Alabama offers Dylan Moses' younger brother

Keylan Moses, 2025 athlete from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, is starting to collect offers very early in his recruitment. Just like his older brother, Dylan, who was a star linebacker for the University of Alabama.

Dylan has given his younger brother plenty of advice about the recruiting process, but most importantly have fun with it and just be himself. Great advice from someone who was on the cover of ESPN The Magazine prior to his ninth grade year and one of the top high school football players in the country.

Keylan received his fourth offer on Monday after he attended Alabama's camp. He received previous offers from LSU, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State. It was the third time he has attended Alabama's camp, but did not attend prior to his eighth grade year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising freshman measured 6-foot-1.5, 205-pounds and worked out at linebacker with Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Sound familiar? Coach Golding informed Moses after his performance an offer is on the table.

"They all knew me from when I used to come around with Dylan for camps," Moses said. "It was more like a 'hey, great to see you again' and they said I move just like him (Dylan).

"It was a little different this year because I’m older and everything counts now. It was fun and the 7v7 was great, reacting on the players and learning new plays; it was all a great experience.

"Coach Golding is a great coach. He knows a lot about technique and really smart when it comes to the game. He's a great guy overall. He told me about the offer when he was talking to my mom."

The sky is the limit for Moses and with the early offers will come a lot of attention for an athlete who will play his first down of high school football this fall.

He worked out strictly at linebacker during his trip to Tuscaloosa, but also plays on the offensive side of the ball (also like Dylan). Moses noted he is having fun and will see how he develops during the course of the next few years to have a better idea of a future position.

His older brother was very similar. He played several positions throughout high school including running back, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. Dylan found his home at linebacker and the early indications are the same for Keylan.

Moses is very familiar with Alabama after watching his brother play for the Crimson Tide, but also has his own reason for his interest level in the defending champs.

"The coaches, but mainly their winning mentality," Moses said. "It's all hard work and discipline, but it all comes out in a win. I love that they strive to be great every year."