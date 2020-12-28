BamaInsider - Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian wins Broyles Award

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been named the winner of 2020 Broyles Award, during the 25th Anniversary Broyles Award Virtual Ceremony on Monday.

In his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Sarkisian is overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 49.7 points and 543.9 yards per game in 2020, both marks that are tops in Division I. The Crimson Tide’s offense has scored 35-or more points for the 24 straight games, which is the longest streak in major-college football history. Since Sarkisian took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Crimson Tide has also had an FBS-leading six different players catch a touchdown pass of 75 yards or more.

Sarkisian is in his second season on the Crimson Tide on-field coaching staff. He served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game after spending the 2016 season with UA as an analyst prior to being promoted.

The Broyles Award has been presented annually since 1996 to the outstanding assistant coach in college football. Sarkisian joins former Alabama offensive coordinator Michael Locksley (2018) and defensive coordinator Kirby Smart (2009) as the third UA coach to receive the honor.

This report was acquired from a University of Alabama release.