A new quartet of Alabama players is set to be immortalized in school history. Alabama named four permanent team captains for the 2018 season during its annual awards banquet in Birmingham, Ala., as linebacker Christian Miller, tight end Hale Hentges, center Ross Pierschbacher and running back Damien Harris were all chosen by their teammates.

The four seniors will be recognized before next year’s A-Day game where they will have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

The complete list of award winners is as follows:

Unsung Hero Award: (To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it.)

— Deionte Brown, Lester Cotton Sr., Najee Harris, Derek Kief, Saivion Smith

Outstanding Senior Scholar: (To the senior with the highest GPA)

— Keaton Anderson, Hale Hentges

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award: (To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year)

— Shyheim Carte,r Miller Forristall, Jalen Hurts, Alex Leatherwood, LaBryan Ray, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Iron Man Award: (To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

— Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Phidarian Mathis, LaBryan Ray

Most Inspiring Player: (To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

— Jalen Hurts



Pat Trammel Award: (To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama)

— Joshua Casher, Jamey Mosley

Outstanding Defensive Performer: (To the player with the most tackles/points)

— Anfernee Jennings, Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Up-Front Award: (To the outstanding lineman from each unit)

— Isaiah Buggs, Raekwon Davis, Alex Leatherwood, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive Achievement Award: (To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit)

— Shyheim Carter, Dylan Moses Patrick Surtain II, Mack Wilson

Offensive Achievement Award: (To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit)

— Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs, III, Irv Smith Jr.

President's Award: (To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success)

— Hale Hentges, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jonah Williams

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award: (A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time)

— Bob Baumhower



Special Teams Player of the Year Award: (To the most valuable special teams player

— Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Ale Kaho, Jayle Waddle

Offensive Player of the Year Award: (To the most valuable offensive player)

— Jerry Jeudy, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa

Defensive Player of the Year Award: (To the most valuable defensive player)

— Isaiah Buggs, Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams

Most Valuable Player Award: (To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

— Tua Tagovailoa

Captain Awards: (To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)

— Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Christian Miller, Ross Pierschbacher