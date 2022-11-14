News More News
Alabama moves to No. 18 in AP men's basketball poll

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley (0) jumps to shoot against the Longwood Lancers at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Will McLelland / USA TODAY NETWORK
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama men's basketball moved up two spots in the first edition of the AP Poll for the 2022 season.

The Crimson Tide won both of its home matchups against Longwood and Liberty by 20 points or more which include the team's first game where it crossed the 90-point threshold.

The SEC has six teams represented in the top 25 with Kentucky as the lone team in the top 5. The Wildcats received three first-place votes after it defeated Duquesne 77-52. Along with the Wildcats, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M were all ranked this week.

Alabama will go on its first road trip of the season, traveling to Mobile to face South Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

AP Men's Basketball Top 25
Rank Team, Record (First-place votes) Last week's ranking

1

North Carolina, 2-0 (44)

1

2

Gonzaga, 2-0 (14)

2

3

Houston, 2-0 (2)

3

4

Kentucky, 2-0 (3)

4

5

Baylor, 2-0

5

6

Kansas, 2-0

5

7

Duke, 2-0

7

8

UCLA, 2-0

8

9

Arkansas, 2-0

10

10

Creighton, 2-0

9

11

Texas, 2-0

12

12

Indiana, 2-0

13

13

Auburn, 2-0

15

14

Arizona, 2-0

17

15

TCU, 2-0

14

16

Virginia, 2-0

18

17

San Diego State, 2-0

19

18

Alabama, 2-0

20

19

Illinois, 2-0

23

20

Michigan, 2-0

22

21

Dayton, 2-0

24

22

Tennessee, 1-1

11

23

Texas Tech, 2-0

25

24

Texas A&M, 2-0

NR

25

UConn, 2-0

NR
{{ article.author_name }}