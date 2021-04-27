ⓘ

Mac Jones, QB

Mac Jones’ draft night Thursday will depend on San Francisco’s plans for the No. 3 overall pick. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are narrowing their focus toward either Jones or North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. If San Francisco does draft Jones at No. 3, he’ll be Alabama's highest-selected quarterback since Joe Namath was selected with the top pick in the American Football League draft in 1965. If the 49ers go with Lance, Jones could slip a bit. Given the need at quarterback around the league, it’s hard to imagine Jones falling past the New England Patriots at No. 15. The Athletic: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers CBS Sports: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Draftwire: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos ESPN: No. 7 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots NBC Sports: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers NFL.com: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers NFL Network: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Pro Football Focus: No. 10 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots The Ringer: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Sporting News: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers Sports Illustrated: No. 3 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers

Jaylen Waddle, WR

Jaylen Waddle’s game-changing speed has NFL scouts drooling. Perhaps that’s why he has vaulted above teammate DeVonta Smith in several mock drafts. The most popular landing spot for Waddle has been at No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins as it would pair him up with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Teams will have to be comfortable with Waddle’s injury status as he’s currently recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in October. If he does slide a bit, he’d be a great pickup for either New England or Arizona at No. 15 and No. 16 respectively. The Athletic: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Arizona Cardinals CBS Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Draftwire: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins ESPN: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles NBC Sports: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins NFL.com: No. 15 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots Pro Football Focus: No. 7 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions The Ringer: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins Sports Illustrated: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants

DeVonta Smith, WR

DeVonta Smith appears to be slipping in several mock drafts and could wind up as the third wide receiver off the board behind LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. Teams might be concerned about Smith’s slight build, but he has two years of tape proving that he has the skills to be a top receiver. If he does slip out of the top 10, it would be hard for the Philadelphia Eagles to pass on him at No. 12 overall. That could set up a reunion with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at the next level. The Athletic: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles CBS Sports: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles Draftwire: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles ESPN: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants NBC Sports: No. 15 overall (Round 1), New England Patriots NFL.com: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Pro Football Focus: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins The Ringer: No. 11 overall (Round 1), New York Giants Sporting News: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers Sports Illustrated: No. 6 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins

Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II is widely viewed as the top cornerback in this year’s class, edging out South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley. Most analysts have Surtain going to Dallas at No. 10 overall where he would join former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. If Denver elects to pass on taking a quarterback, they could snatch up Surtain at No. 9. While it wasn’t mentioned in any of the below mock drafts, one possible scenario could see Atlanta drafting him if it elects to trade out of the No. 4 overall pick. The Athletic: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys CBS Sports: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Denver Broncos Draftwire: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys ESPN: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys NBC Sports: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys NFL.com: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Focus: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles The Ringer: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles Sporting News: No. 10 overall (Round 1), Dallas Cowboys Sports Illustrated: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles

Najee Harris, RB

Najee Harris is competing with Clemson’s Travis Etienne to be the first running back off the board. Given the drop in value at the position in recent years, there’s no guarantee either back will be selected in the first round. That being said, Harris has the tools to be a feature back at the next level. Over the past two seasons, he’s shown he can contribute greatly in the receiving game, making him a three-down back. The Athletic: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Miami Dolphins CBS Sports: No. 36 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins Draftwire: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers ESPN: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers NBC Sports: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers NFL.com: No. 23 overall (Round 1), New York Jets Sporting News: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers Sports Illustrated: No. 24 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers

Christian Barmore, DT

Christian Barmore is the biggest wildcard among Alabama draftees. The athletic defensive tackle has been projected as high as No. 17 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and as low as the third round. Barmore is still a bit raw and will need some development at the next level. However, his ability to provide a pass rush up the middle is a valuable trait and should entice teams to take a chance on him early. The Athletic: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars CBS Sports: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns Draftwire: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders ESPN: No. 44 overall (Round 2), Dallas Cowboys NBC Sports: No. 32 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL.com: No. 69 overall (Round 3), Cincinnati Bengals Pro Football Focus: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders The Ringer: No. 28 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints Sporting News: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Cleveland Browns Sports Illustrated: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas Raiders

Alex Leatherwood, OL

Alex Leatherwood’s value is tied to how teams view his ability to stay at the tackle position. The former five-star recruit has seen his stock rise a bit in recent weeks as he’s been projected as a late first-round selection in several mock drafts. Even if Leatherwood falls a bit, he shouldn’t slip past the early stages of the third round. The Athletic: No. 28 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts CBS Sports: No. 57 overall (Round 2), Los Angeles Rams Draftwire: No. 38 overall (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals ESPN: No. 55 overall (Round 2), Pittsburgh Steelers NFL.com: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens The Ringer: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens Sporting News: No. 56 overall (Round 2), Seattle Seahawks Sports Illustrated: No. 42 overall (Round 2), New York Giants

Landon Dickerson, OL

Landon Dickerson is perhaps the most talented interior offensive lineman in the class, but his speckled injury history could cause teams to pause. The Alabama lineman is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the SEC Championship Game in December. During his college career, Dickerson has suffered two ACL injuries as well as two ankle injuries. He’s a big risk but could also present a team with a sizable reward. The Athletic: No. 27 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens CBS Sports: No. 79 overall (Round 3), Las Vegas Raiders Draftwire: No. 64 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Kansas City Chiefs* NBC Sports: No. 31 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens NFL.com: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Miami Dolphins Sporting News: No. 53 overall (Round 2), Tennessee Titans Sports Illustrated: No. 64 overall (Round 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers * Kansas City traded the No. 31 pick to Baltimore last week

Dylan Moses, ILB

Once thought of as a potential first-round pick, injuries have pushed Dylan Moses’ projection to a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. Earlier this offseason, the Alabama linebacker announced he played the majority of last season with a torn meniscus. While the injury caused him to struggle at times, he still led the Crimson Tide with 80 tackles. Moses has great leadership and athleticism. If he can return to his previous form before injuries, he could be a steal in the middle rounds of the draft. NFL.com: No. 96 overall (Round 3), New England Patriots CBS Sports: No. 112 overall (Round 4), Detroit Lions Sporting News: No. 40 overall (Round 2), Denver Broncos

Deonte Brown, OL

After weighing in at a hefty 364 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January, Deonte Brown slimmed down to 346 pounds by Alabama’s pro day in late March. Weight has always been an issue for the mammoth offensive lineman, but if he’s able to keep that under control, he has plenty of potential at the next level. Over the past three years, Brown hasn’t allowed a sack from the guard position. He’s also a mauler in the running game. NFL.com: No. 184 overall (Round 5), Baltimore Ravens CBS Sports: No. 115 overall (Round 4), Dallas Cowboys Sporting News: No. 68 overall (Round 3), Atlanta Falcons

Miller Forristall, TE

Miller Forristall never put together a big season at Alabama and is currently viewed as a fringe draft prospect. The former high school quarterback has a high football IQ and was viewed as a good teammate during his time with the Crimson Tide. If he doesn’t get selected this weekend, he’ll likely be snatched up quickly by a team as an undrafted free agent.

NFL.com: No. 241 overall (Round 7), Los Angeles Chargers

Thomas Fletcher, LS

Thomas Fletcher might be the best long snapper in this year’s class, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee him to be selected this weekend. While long snappers are rarely drafted, there has been one selected in each of the past six drafts. Perhaps Fletcher will continue that run this year.

NFL.com: No. 246 overall (Round 7), Washington Football Team

