Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its blowout win over Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No drama, no injuries and not much of a contest. No. 10 Alabama made it through its yearly FCS matchup without any worries, as it blew out Mercer 52-7 on Saturday.

Most of the Crimson Tide’s stars were out of the game by midway through the third quarter. Alabama’s lead was well out of reach before then.

The Tide found the end zone on each of its first three possessions, as freshman receiver Ryan Williams broke his two-game scoreless streak with a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. Alabama’s No. 2 on the other side of the ball also found the end zone, as Zabien Brown returned a fumble 68 yards for the Tide’s first non-offensive touchdown of the season.

Kalen DeBoer moved to 8-2 in his first season in charge of Alabama. That's the most wins by a first-year Alabama head coach since Ray Perkins went 8-4 in 1983.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.