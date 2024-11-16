Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 16, 2024
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its blowout win over Mercer
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No drama, no injuries and not much of a contest. No. 10 Alabama made it through its yearly FCS matchup without any worries, as it blew out Mercer 52-7 on Saturday.

Most of the Crimson Tide’s stars were out of the game by midway through the third quarter. Alabama’s lead was well out of reach before then.

The Tide found the end zone on each of its first three possessions, as freshman receiver Ryan Williams broke his two-game scoreless streak with a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. Alabama’s No. 2 on the other side of the ball also found the end zone, as Zabien Brown returned a fumble 68 yards for the Tide’s first non-offensive touchdown of the season.

Kalen DeBoer moved to 8-2 in his first season in charge of Alabama. That's the most wins by a first-year Alabama head coach since Ray Perkins went 8-4 in 1983.

Here’s a look at how Alabama graded out in all three aspects of the game.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In