Dallas Turner, edge rusher

Advertisement

ESPN: No. 9 overall (Round 1), Chicago Bears NFL Network: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Seattle Seahawks Pro Football Network: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons SB Nation: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons Sporting News: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons The Athletic: No. 8 overall (Round 1), Atlanta Falcons The Ringer: No. 19 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams USA TODAY: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas, Raiders Yahoo! Sports: No. 15 overall (Round 1), Indianapolis Colts Combined average: 11.2 Outlook: Turner is the favorite to be the first defensive player selected in this year’s draft, but the star edge rusher will still have a bit of a wait Thursday night. Several mock drafts project offensive players to fill the first seven picks with the first four populated by quarterbacks. Turner’s earliest landing spot figures to be at pick No. 8 where the Atlanta Falcons could be looking to improve a pass-rushing unit that finished 21st in the league in sacks last year. Chicago could also look to snag the Alabama edge rusher with its second first-round selection if he slides to No. 9. If Turner does end up being the first defensive player selected it will mark back-to-back years where an Alabama player has accomplished the feat. Last year, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was the first defender off the board when he was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans. After playing across from Anderson the past two seasons, Turner proved he can be just as productive on his own last fall, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors with 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 13 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles over 14 games.

Terrion Arnold, defensive back

ESPN: No. 12 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade) NFL Network: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville, Jaguars Pro Football Focus: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Minnesota Vikings Pro Football Network: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas, Raiders SB Nation: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas, Raiders Sporting News: No. 19 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Rams The Athletic: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas, Raiders The Ringer: No. 13 overall (Round 1), Las Vegas, Raiders USA TODAY: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville, Jaguars Yahoo! Sports: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers Combined average: 14.8 Outlook: Several mock drafts have Arnold as the top cornerback off the board. His main competition for that honor figures to be Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. Either way, Arnold shouldn’t slip out of the top 20 picks, as he offers elite athleticism, nice size and a nose for the football. During his first full season as a starter last year, the 6-foot-189-pound cornerback led Alabama with 12 pass breakups and five interceptions. He also limited opposing passers to a 50.7 NFL quarterback rating on balls thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus.

J.C. Latham, offensive tackle

ESPN: No. 16 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade) NFL Network: No. 18 overall (Round 1), Cincinnati Bengals Pro Football Focus: No. 30 overall (Round 1), Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Network: No. 20 overall (Round 1), Pittsburgh Steelers SB Nation: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers (mock trade) Sporting News: No. 25 overall (Round 1), Green Bay Packers The Athletic: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers (mock trade) The Ringer: No. 11 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers (mock trade) USA TODAY: No. 22 overall (Round 1), Philadelphia Eagles Yahoo! Spots: No. 14 overall (Round 1), New Orleans Saints Combined average: 17.8 Outlook: Notre Dame’s Joe Alt will be the first tackle selected Thursday night. However, Latham might not be too far behind. The five-star offensive lineman is one of a handful of tackles who could be selected anywhere from pick No. 10 to pick No. 25. Latham’s main competition at the moment includes Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Washington’s Troy Fautanu. His placement in that pack will likely determine whether or not he’ll end up in the top half of Round 1. Either way, it’s hard to imagine Latham slipping too far. The 6-foot-6, 342-pound offensive lineman is one of the strongest members of this year’s draft class and should have the ability to drive NFL defenders back at the line of scrimmage. Last year, he earned respectable marks from Pro Football Focus, registering an 81.7 pass-blocking grade and a 79.6 run-blocking grade.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, defensive back

ESPN: No. 31 overall (Round 1), San Francisco 49ers NFL Network: No. 29 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus: No. 26 overall (Round 1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Football Network: No. 17 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars SB Nation: No. 23 overall (Round 1), Los Angeles Chargers (mock trade) Sporting News: No. 23 overall (Round 1), Minnesota Vikings The Athletic: No. 28 overall (Round 1), Jacksonville Jaguars (mock trade) The Ringer: No. 29 overall (Round 1), Detroit Lions Combined average: 25.75 Outlook: McKinstry could help Saban and Alabama make some history Thursday night. If McKinstry joins Arnold as a first-round selection, it will be the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide has produced a pair of first-round cornerbacks in the same draft class. Most mock drafts have McKinstry projected as a late first-round pick, but he isn’t necessarily a lock to hear his name called Thursday night. That being said the five-star cornerback offers plenty to like from a scouting perspective. The 6-foot, 200-pound defender doesn’t have elite speed, but his size and fundamentally-sound approach should allow him to transition well to the next level. If McKinstry does slip out of Day 1, he shouldn’t have to wait long for a team to swoop him up Friday night.

Chris Braswell, edge rusher

ESPN: No. 50 overall (Round 2), Denver Broncos (mock trade) Pro Football Focus: No. 39 overall (Round 2), Carolina Panthers The Athletic: No. 75 overall (Round 3), Chicago Bears Combined average: 54.67 Outlook: The other half of Alabama’s five-star, edge-rushing tandem will have to wait until Friday night to hear his name called. While Braswell offers plenty of potential at the next level, he lacks the same elite traits as Turner to warrant a first-round selection. Still, he figures to land somewhere in either the second or third rounds. After waiting for his turn in Alabama’s stacked edge-rushing unit, Braswell broke onto the scene last fall, finishing second on the team with eight sacks and third with 10.5 tackles for a loss. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender gets off the ball well as a pass rusher but needs to improve at setting the edge against the run. That being said, there’s plenty there for NFL teams to develop with a Day 2 pick.

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

ESPN: No. 128 overall (Round 4), Buffalo Bills Pro Football Focus: No. 83 overall (Round 3), Los Angeles Rams The Athletic: No. 83 overall (Round 3), Los Angeles Rams Combined average: 98 Outlook: Burton is the biggest wildcard in Alabama’s draft class. The big-play receiver could conceivably be picked as high as the second round but has also been mocked as late as a Day 3 selection. Burton ran an impressive 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine. He’s also led Alabama in receiving in each of his two seasons with the program. Last year, he averaged a whopping 20.46 yards per reception, pulling in 39 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers are especially impressive considering Alabama’s quarterback struggles early in the season. Burton might have some character issues to account for, but his talent and playmaking ability will be hard for NFL scouts to ignore for long.

Justin Eboigbe, edge rusher

ESPN: No. 145 overall (Round 5), Denver Broncos Pro Football Focus: No. 126 overall (Round 4), Green Bay Packers The Athletic: No. 183 overall (Round 6), New York Giants Combined average: 151.33 Outlook: Eboigbe was one of the most productive members of Alabama’s defense last season, finishing second on the team with 11.5 tackles for a loss and third with seven sacks. The 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive lineman has the ability to line up as a base end or slide inside to the tackle position. While NFL teams will value that versatility, Eboigbe lacks elite traits scouts look for early in the draft.

Will Reichard, kicker

The Athletic: No. 201 overall (Round 6), Detroit Lions Outlook: There’s no arguing with Reichard’s college production. The fifth-year senior is the NCAA’s all-time points leader and connected on 84 of 100 career field-goal attempts. He also improved his consistency on kickoffs, which was his reasoning behind returning for his final year of eligibility last fall. Still, there are only 32 kicking jobs available in the NFL. Reichard will almost certainly get the opportunity to prove himself at the next level. However, it’s uncertain whether that will come as a draftee or as an undrafted free agent.

Jase McClellan, running back