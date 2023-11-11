LEXINGTON, Ky. — Alabama is now Atlanta-bound. Following Saturday’s 49-21 victory at Kentucky, the No. 9 Crimson Tide clinched the SEC West title and a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama now has 15t SEC West titles since the conference split into divisions in 1992. The Tide will be trying for its 30th SEC title next month.

The SEC East title might also be decided Saturday, as No. 2 Georgia can clinch the division with a win over No. 9 Ole Miss. The Bulldogs can also punch their ticket to Atlanta if No. 14 Missouri beats No. 13 earlier in the day.

Alabama has made the SEC Championship Game nine times under Nick Saban and has an 8-1 record in those games. The Crimson Tide’s last appearance in the conference championship game was in 2021 when it beat Georgia 41-24.

Along with a conference championship, Alabama also has its eyes on a return to the College Football Playoff. The SEC champion has never failed to make the playoff since its inception in 2014.

Following the win at Kentucky, Alabama still has two more games on its regular-season schedule. The Crimson Tide will play its final home game of the year next week when it hosts FCS opponent Chattanooga on Nov. 18. From there, Alabama will travel to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25.