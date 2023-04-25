Alabama has been tied to another quarterback in the transfer portal. According to a report from ESPN, Tyler Buchner could be a possibility for the Crimson Tide after the redshirt sophomore quarterback entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Football Scoop later reported that Buchner is set to visit Alabama on Tuesday night.

Buchner, a former four-star recruit, is entering the portal with the willingness to return to the Irish if he doesn’t like his options. However, the former four-star prospect is expected to generate interest from several schools. One of those could be Alabama, which hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees this offseason

Playing under Rees, Buchner began last season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. However, he lost his spot after suffering a shoulder injury during the Irish’s Week 2 loss to Marshall. Buchner earned the start during Notre Dame’s 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, completing 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Over his three starts, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. He also added 123 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Buchner signed with Notre Dame as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 113 overall player in the 2021 class. The San Diego native will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

On top of the connection with Rees, Buchner’s potential transfer to Alabama could make sense due to the Crimson Tide’s current uncertainty at the quarterback position. Alabama returns redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, who both underwent up-and-down spring camps before struggling during the Crimson Tide’s spring game over the weekend.

"I like both guys' athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet, which they did a couple of times today," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said following A-Day. "But at the same time, I think we've got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently."

Buchner competed with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman this spring. While Hartman is expected to land the starting job, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has not ruled out Buchner as a possibility for the role, given his familiarity with the system.

Alabama was previously linked to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was reportedly unsatisfied with his current NIL deal. However, the fourth-year junior has yet to enter the transfer portal and appears to have resolved his issues with the Hurricanes.