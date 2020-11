Alabama appears to be on the verge of losing a linebacker as redshirt freshman Kevin Harris II has entered the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Harris, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, joined the Crimson Tide last season but has yet to appear in a game. He was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end and No. 211 player overall in the 2019 class.

This story will be updated.