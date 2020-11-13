Alabama appears to be on the verge of losing a linebacker as redshirt freshman Kevin Harris II has entered the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed.

Harris, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, joined the Crimson Tide last season but has yet to appear in a game. He was rated as the No. 8 weakside defensive end and No. 211 player overall in the 2019 class.

Alabama saw nine players transfer from the program this year including tight end Giles Amos (Arkansas State), linebacker Markail Benton (Jacksonville State), defensive back Scooby Carter (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), defensive back Nigel Knott (East Carolina), offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State), wider receiver Tyrell Shavers (Mississippi State), quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) and wide receiver Chadarius Townsend (Texas Tech). Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher is also listed in the NCAA transfer portal.