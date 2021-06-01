Alabama linebacker Jarez Parks no longer listed on team's online roster

Another omission on Alabama’s online roster has been spotted as redshirt junior Jarez Parks is no longer listed. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker was also left off the Crimson Tide’s A-Day roster but is not currently listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Parks was a seldom-used reserve the past three years, redshirting in 2018 before playing a combined 22 snaps the past two seasons. He did not record any stats over that period. Parks, a former Rivals150 recruit in 2017, had an unusual path to Alabama as he ultimately grayshirted before joining the Tide in January of 2018.

Even with the possibility of Parks’ departure, Alabama has plenty of depth at outside linebacker. The Tide returns one of the nation’s top pass-rushing duos in William Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen and has several budding edge rushers waiting in the wings such as five-star Chris Braswell and highly-rated four-stars Drew Sanders and Quandarrius Robinson. Alabama also brought in two top-50 recruits in Dallas Turner and Keanu Koht at the position.

Earlier this week, BamaInsider reported that walk-on punter Charlie Scott was no longer on Alabama’s online roster. The Crimson Tide is still over the 85-man scholarship limit and will need to trim its roster further before the fall.