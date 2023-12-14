Alabama star linebacker Dallas Turner has achieved consensus All-America status this season. He is the 41st Alabama player to earn the accolade under Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

To become a consensus All-American, a player must be named first-team All-America by at least three out of the five outlets that give out All-America honors. Those organizations include, Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the AP, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Turner was named to the AFCA All-America first team Wednesday, making it the fourth outlet to include Turner as a first-teamer, along with the Sporting News, AP and FWAA.

Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold were named AFCA second-team All-Americans.

For the first time since 2019, Alabama does not have a unanimous All-American on its roster. A player has to be named first-team All-America by all five outlets to be considered a unanimous All-American. Turner narrowly missed out the accolade, as he was not included on the Walter Camp All-America first-team.

Turner was finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football. He has 50 tackles and nine sacks, which ranks No. 2 in the SEC, and a pair of forced fumbles this season.

Here's the full list of All-America honors earned by Alabama players: