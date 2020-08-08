Step on the field, do his job. Above all, make sure his part of the play isn't memorable or even noticed.

On July 28, Hibbett got noticed, but for once, it was acceptable. On that day, he received a call from Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach who subsequently extended him a preferred walk-on spot beginning with the 2021 season.

"It's excitement, it's anxiousness, just every single moment you can think about," Hibbett said. "Just knowing that this could be the call. It was just a ton of emotions. and I was very, very grateful to have that opportunity."

He wouldn't be the first member of his family to suit up for the Crimson Tide. His grandfather, Dennis Homan, is actually in the record books a few times for his efforts as a receiver. From 1965-67 Homan caught 18 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Only five Alabama players have ever caught more, and three of those guys passed him last season.

"Having that legacy down there that I could have the opportunity to carry on," Hibbett said. "It meant the world to me."