As college football continues to work toward the coming season, programs are becoming increasingly concerned that they will be without their top players.

Several key stars have already announced their decisions to opt out of this year’s season due to COVID-19 concerns, including potential first-round picks in Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive lineman Greg Rousseau and Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley. That list is expected to grow as multiple reports state that several other players are waiting to see if there will in fact be a season before announcing their decision to opt out.

Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors ruled that players who choose to opt out of the upcoming fall season due to COVID-19 concerns will be able to keep their scholarships.

Alabama has several players who have been projected as possible first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft, including receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Those and other Tide players could have tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.

However, while sitting out the season might make sense for some, others would benefit greatly from playing this year. Here is a look at five Alabama players who need this season the most.