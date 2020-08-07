 Five Alabama players who shouldn't opt out
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Alabama players who need the upcoming season the most

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is looking to take the next step this season. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is looking to take the next step this season. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Listen to the latest Podcast from BamaInsider | Click the banner to listen now
Listen to the latest Podcast from BamaInsider | Click the banner to listen now

As college football continues to work toward the coming season, programs are becoming increasingly concerned that they will be without their top players.

Several key stars have already announced their decisions to opt out of this year’s season due to COVID-19 concerns, including potential first-round picks in Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive lineman Greg Rousseau and Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley. That list is expected to grow as multiple reports state that several other players are waiting to see if there will in fact be a season before announcing their decision to opt out.

Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors ruled that players who choose to opt out of the upcoming fall season due to COVID-19 concerns will be able to keep their scholarships.

Alabama has several players who have been projected as possible first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft, including receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Those and other Tide players could have tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.

However, while sitting out the season might make sense for some, others would benefit greatly from playing this year. Here is a look at five Alabama players who need this season the most.

Mac Jones

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}