{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 13:45:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama will open its season at Missouri

Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama’s upcoming football season will begin with a road trip to Missouri. The SEC announced the first week of its upcoming schedule during the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon with the rest of the regular season slate set to be released at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Earlier this month, the SEC moved to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. Last week, Alabama learned it will be adding a home game against Kentucky as well as the trip to Missouri to its original SEC schedule which included home games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn and road matchups against Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU.

SEC Week 1 schedule 

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
{{ article.author_name }}