Alabama’s upcoming football season will begin with a road trip to Missouri. The SEC announced the first week of its upcoming schedule during the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon with the rest of the regular season slate set to be released at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Earlier this month, the SEC moved to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. Last week, Alabama learned it will be adding a home game against Kentucky as well as the trip to Missouri to its original SEC schedule which included home games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn and road matchups against Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU.

