At last, football has arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Crimson Tide fans braved through the absence of spring practice and a tedious summer that did not offer the brief reprieve of SEC Media Days.

Monday, that comes to an end as Alabama is set to open its fall camp. The Tide will now hold 20 practices leading up to game week for its season opener on Sept. 26.

Today we will examine three players we are interested in watching, ask two questions and make one prediction for the coming season.