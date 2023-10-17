TideIllustrated

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall, who got hurt during the Crimson Tide’s 24-21 win over Arkansas is optimistic that he’ll be ready to go for Alabama’s huge clash against Tennessee.

“I’m feeling great,” Marshall told media Tuesday. “Just getting treatment, trying to heal up and get ready for this big game.”

Marshall was able to return against Arkansas and finished with five tackles and a sack. After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said he did not think Marshall was “bad injured.”

The Georgia transfer’s positive status will be a welcome sign for the Crimson Tide. Last season Marshall had one tackle and a sack in the Bulldogs' 27-13 win over the Volunteers.

Now with Alabama, Marshall has racked up 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks so far this season and seems to be enjoying his new situation and role in Saban’s defense.

“I love Coach Saban. I love him. It’s crazy how much I love him,” Marshall said. “Just being here, I found out really this is a tradition school. Everything here is traditional. I like that. I love that about this school.”

Alabama’s traditions for the Third Saturday in October add more reassurance that Marshall will be on the field Saturday hoping to get the better of the Volunteers offense for a second straight season.

“I just found out about the cigars yesterday. I didn’t even know that was a thing for real. I’m just ready to play.”