Alabama is bringing back a key member of its defense as Deontae Lawson officially announced his decision to forgo the NFL draft and return to the team. The Mobile, Alabama native started 11 games at the WILL linebacker position during his redshirt sophomore season.

Lawson finished second on the team with 67 tackles while recording three sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defender recorded six tackles and a season-high two pass deflections during Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. His best game of the year came against Tennessee when he tallied 12 stops and a pass deflection.

Lawson’s return is a big boost to an Alabama defense that will undergo mass transition this offseason. The Crimson Tide is losing starting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry as well as edge rushers Dallas Turner and Cris Braswell and defensive end Justin Eboigbe to the NFL draft. In addition, safety Jaylen Key saw his eligibility run out at the end of the season.