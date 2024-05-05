Alabama basketball finally landed its big man. Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday, giving Nate Oats the post presence he was searching for this offseason.

Omoruyi is one of the nation’s top rim proctors, leading all Power 5 players with 93 blocks over 32 games last season (2.9 per game). The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor and 61% from the free-throw line.

Alabama’s frontcourt received some good news last month, as Grant Nelson confirmed that he did not enter his name in the NBA draft and will be returning for his final season. Omoruyi and Nelson should now form one of the SEC’s top frontcourts as the Crimson Tide looks to build on last season’s Final Four run.

Alabama made do without a traditional rim protector last season due to Charles Bediako’s late decision to turn pro. For most of the season, Alabama stuck Nelson at the center position while playing with a four-guard lineup. During its tournament run, the Tide started Nick Pringle at center while moving Nelson to the power forward role.

Pringle fellow big man Mo Wague both entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, creating even more of a need in the frontcourt. Alabama is bringing in five-star freshman center Aiden Sherrell and also returns Mo Dioubate. However, the Tide might still look to add another big man as Sherrell lacks experience and Dioubate’s 6-foot-7 stature limits him down low.

Omoruyi is Alabama’s fourth transfer addition this offseason, joining guards Aden Holloway (Auburn), Houston Mallette (Pepperdine) and Chris Youngblood (South Florida). In addition to Sherrell, Alabama is bringing in three other Rivals100 recruits in five-star shooting forward Derrion Reid as well as four-star guard Labaron Philon and four-star forward Nass Cunningham.

With the addition of Omoruyi, Alabama is now at the NCAA's 13-player scholarship limit. The Crimson Tide is still waiting on a draft decision from starting point guard Mark Sears. Should Sears go pro, his departure would open up another scholarship spot.