SAN ANTONIO - Daniel Hill has made it official. He’s joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. The four-star running back from Meridian, Miss., made his announcement at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.

There was consistent buzz between Hill and the Tide all cycle. There was a reason for that. Despite being a Mississippi State legacy he’s always liked Nick Saban’s program in Tuscaloosa. Hill visited Alabama’s campus the most out of any school. Hill told me this week in San Antonio that the pitch from the Tide was pretty straightforward.

“Alabama with the culture they have with running backs and the history they have,” Hill said. “That's really been their pitch to me and what they've been telling me."

Hill went on to say that Alabama is the team that he grew up wanting to play for. The Tide are getting a big, physical back that can be a weapon in their offense. Hill showed this week in San Antonio that he’s more than a bruiser, looking solid running routes and catching passes.

The Mississippi native is a boost to the Tide’s top-three recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. He’s also the second running back in the class joining Northport, Ala. four-star Kevin Riley.

As he wrapped up his recruiting process Hill said that he was looking for the place that developed him most as a person and an athlete. He’s found that and more with his commitment to Alabama.