Alabama landed yet another player in the transfer portal with the addition of former Texas A&M offensive lineman, Naquil Betrand.

Betrand selected the Crimson Tide this morning after being offered by the staff six days ago.

Coach Saban made it a point to say that he wanted to add more o-lineman to the roster and right now, Alabama seems to be taking full advantage of Texas A&Ms players taking to the transfer portal.