One of the nation's best is off the board.

After no shortage of twists and turns over the past few months as SEC programs jockeyed for position with Mississippi's No. 1-ranked prospect, Caleb Cunningham's decision is in.

Alabama landed a commitment from the No. 22 overall prospect in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class on Saturday after four official visits in June to Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and of course Tuscaloosa.

Cunningham took his final official visit to Alabama over June 21-23 weekend and the Crimson Tide have been trending up with the elite wide receiver ever since.

"It was hard," he said of his decision and leaning toward Auburn for most of the summer. "When I went on the official visit, the Bama coaches told me they were gonna change that, and they definitely did. Looking at getting to the next level, Bama is definitely gonna get me to the league I'm looking at my future."

"The competition ... I want to get good coaching every day to get me where I need to be and everybody is gonna come in and compete and work," Cunningham detailed. "Bama is Bama. Everyone is elite on the team and that'll get you ready. One of the big reasons I picked 'Bama is everyone on the field is a competitor; It's not gonna be easy like high school. I love the culture there. The culture is great, the fan base is great. Bama made it feel like home for real."