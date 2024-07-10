Alabama will have six of the top 100 players in EA Sports’ new College Football 25 video game, the gaming company announced Wednesday.

Washington transfer center Parker Brailsford is the Tide’s highest-ranked player, coming in at No. 32 overall with a 92 rating. Free safety Malachi Moore is next among Alabama players at No. 35 with a 92 rating and is followed by left guard Tyler Booker (No. 43 overall, 91 rating), right guard Jaeden Roberts (No. 60 overall, 91 rating), quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 71 overall, 90 rating) and middle linebacker Deontae Lawson (No. 76 overall, 90 rating).

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is the top player in the game with a 96 rating. He is followed by LSU left tackle Will Campbell and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who also have 96 ratings. The rest of the top 10 all have 95 ratings and is made up of Tennessee right end James Pearce, Ohio State free safety Caleb Downs, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, Georgia free safety Malachi Starks, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge.

Milroe is one of eight quarterbacks in the top 100, ranking fifth in his position behind Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders (No. 17 overall, 93 rating), Georgia’s Carson Beck (No. 18 overall, 93 rating), Texas’ Quinn Ewers (No. 27 overall, 92 rating) and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (No. 30 overall, 92 rating). Ole Miss’ Jackson Dart (No. 73 overall, 90 rating), Kansas’ Jalon Daniels (No. 79 overall, 90 rating) and Liberty’s Kaidon Salter (90 overall, 90 rating) were also in the top 100.

Brailsford is the top-rated center in the game, nine spots ahead of Southern California’s Jonah Monheim, who came in at No. 41 with a 92 ranking.

Moore is the fourth-ranked free safety behind Downs, Starks and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts (No. 28 overall, 92 rating).

Booker is the second-ranked left guard behind Jacksonville State’s Clay Webb (No. 37 overall, 92 rating).

Roberts is the third-highest right guard behind Ratledge and Cincinnati’s Luke Kandra (No. 53 overall, 91 rating).

Lawson is the third-highest middle linebacker behind Iowa’s Jay Higgins (No. 16 overall, 94 rating) and Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (No. 52 overall, 91 rating).

Last month EA Sports released its team rankings. Alabama ranked No. 4 overall with the No. 3 rated offense and the No. 4 rated defense. Additionally, Bryant-Denny Stadium was rated as the No. 2 toughest place to play.