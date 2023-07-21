Alabama lands 16 selections on 2023 Media Days All-SEC team
Alabama landed 15 players and 16 selections on this year's Preseason All-SEC Team voted on by the media during SEC Media Days this week. In addition, the Crimson Tide was predicted to edge out LSU for the SEC West title and finish second in the conference behind Georgia.
Alabama saw five players earn first-team recognition, including offensive lineman J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, placekicker Will Reichard and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett. McKinstry was also selected as a first-team return specialist.
Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Seth McLaughlin were selected to the second-team offense, while defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe as well as Malachi Moore were named to the second-team defense. Alabama had three third-team selections in wide receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell.
PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB - Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSUOL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KS - Brian Battie, Auburn
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* - Indicates a tie
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
Eastern Division
Georgia (265 first-place votes) — 2,011 points
Tennessee (14) — 1,682
South Carolina (3) — 1,254
Kentucky (1) — 1,204
Florida — 911
Missouri — 658
Vanderbilt (8) — 428
Western Division
Alabama (165) — 1,899
LSU (117) — 1,838
Texas A&M (1) — 1,144
Ole Miss — 1,128
Arkansas (3) — 958
Auburn (4) — 685
Mississippi State (1) — 496
SEC Champion
Georgia — 181
Alabama — 62
LSU — 31
Tennessee — 5
Vanderbilt — 5
Arkansas — 2
Auburn — 2
Texas A&M — 1
Mississippi State — 1
South Carolina — 1