Alabama landed 15 players and 16 selections on this year's Preseason All-SEC Team voted on by the media during SEC Media Days this week. In addition, the Crimson Tide was predicted to edge out LSU for the SEC West title and finish second in the conference behind Georgia.

Alabama saw five players earn first-team recognition, including offensive lineman J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, placekicker Will Reichard and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett. McKinstry was also selected as a first-team return specialist.

Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Seth McLaughlin were selected to the second-team offense, while defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe as well as Malachi Moore were named to the second-team defense. Alabama had three third-team selections in wide receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell.