Alabama is getting 'a true game-changer' in recent commit Le'Veon Moss
It doesn’t happen often, but when Le’Veon Moss fumbles, his high school head coach gets excited. It means he's about to run angry.
Jeremy Gradney, who coaches Moss at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, La., has seen his star playmaker dismantle every defense put before him. However, when the four-star back gets a bit frustrated, he has a tendency to kick things into an extra gear.
“He’s one of those guys who just doesn’t like making mistakes,” Gradney told BamaInsider. “He doesn't like to fumble, and when he fumbles he’s really upset. From a coaching standpoint, I like when he fumbles. I know when he fumbles, when he gets the ball again, you better get out of the way. It’s tough enough to tackle him as it is, but when he runs with that chip on his shoulder, you better watch out.”
In a year’s time, Moss will be bringing that aggressive running style to Tuscaloosa, Ala. The four-star recruit committed to Alabama Sunday night, becoming the seventh commit in the Crimson Tide’s 2022 class.
Moss is currently ranked as the No. 182 overall player and No. 17 running back in his class. He chose Alabama over offers from hometown LSU among a host of other top schools.
Moss saw a slow start to his recruitment as Istrouma High School didn’t field a varsity team during his freshman season in 2018. After tearing through junior varsity competition, the star back didn’t miss a beat during his first varsity season in 2019, rushing for 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 13.3 yards per carry. He also starred on special teams that season, returning three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Moss was unable to match those numbers during a shortened junior season last year. However, he displayed his dominance during a playoff victory over Pearl River in which he ran for 265 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries.
Last spring, Gradney clocked Moss with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. The head coach said he likens the 6-foot, 205-pound back’s game to three-time Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell due to his ability to attack defenses in a variety of ways.
“He’s a very special talent,” Gradney said. “I’ve been coaching for quite a while, man. I haven’t seen many backs as special as him who can do the things that he does on the field in regards to just being a game-breaker. He’s truly blessed with a unique set of skills mixed with his size and instinct. He’s a true game-changer.”
Moss is the second running back in Alabama’s 2022 class, joining Rivals100 member Emmanuel Henderson. The Tide also added the top running back in this year’s class in five-star talent Camar Wheaton.
While the competition in Alabama’s backfield figures to be fierce over the next few years, don’t count out Moss' ability to see the field early once he arrives in Tuscaloosa. Then again, maybe Tide fans should doubt him. After all, he’s at his best with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
“He’s an ultimate competitor,” Gradney said. “Down here in Louisiana we have some very competitive teams who play some really good football. He’s already competed against the best and had success against some of the best teams in Louisiana. He takes those guys head-on. I think that’s going to be the same at Alabama. He’s not afraid to compete against anybody.”