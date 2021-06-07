Alabama is getting 'a true game-changer' in recent commit Le'Veon Moss

It doesn’t happen often, but when Le’Veon Moss fumbles, his high school head coach gets excited. It means he's about to run angry.

Jeremy Gradney, who coaches Moss at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, La., has seen his star playmaker dismantle every defense put before him. However, when the four-star back gets a bit frustrated, he has a tendency to kick things into an extra gear.

“He’s one of those guys who just doesn’t like making mistakes,” Gradney told BamaInsider. “He doesn't like to fumble, and when he fumbles he’s really upset. From a coaching standpoint, I like when he fumbles. I know when he fumbles, when he gets the ball again, you better get out of the way. It’s tough enough to tackle him as it is, but when he runs with that chip on his shoulder, you better watch out.”

In a year’s time, Moss will be bringing that aggressive running style to Tuscaloosa, Ala. The four-star recruit committed to Alabama Sunday night, becoming the seventh commit in the Crimson Tide’s 2022 class.

Moss is currently ranked as the No. 182 overall player and No. 17 running back in his class. He chose Alabama over offers from hometown LSU among a host of other top schools.