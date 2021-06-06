Four-star running back commits to Alabama

Le'Veon Moss, four-star running back from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, took an official visit to Alabama this weekend. He committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday after the visit.

Moss also visited LSU earlier this week. Many believed the Tigers were the front-runners to land his commitment. He is commitment No. 7 for Alabama in the 2022 class.

The Tide's running backs class now includes Moss, along with Emmanuel Henderson, Rivals100 athlete from Geneva County High School in Hartford, Alabama. The Tide will likely continue its interest in other backs including Branson Robinson, Trevor Etienne, Nicholas Singleton and Jamarion Miller.