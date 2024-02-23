Alabama coach Nate Oats provided an update on guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., ahead of the No. 13 Crimson Tide's road clash against No. 17 Kentucky.

Wrightsell missed Alabama's game against Florida with a head injury and was listed as day-to-day. On Friday, Oats said Wrightsell is still day-to-day and will be evaluated when the Crimson Tide arrives in Lexington, Kentucky.

"We haven't practiced yet. We're going to practice in Lexington later today," Oats said. "So we'll see how today goes (and) see what happens for tomorrow."

Wrightsell is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. He is shooting 42.4 from the floor and 44.5 from beyond the arc. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M last weekend, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring output, Wrightsell has also piled up 11 steals while turning the ball over just twice over his last five games. He’s also shooting a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season.

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson replaced Wrightsell in the starting lineup. The Crimson Tide also got a huge boost off the bench from Sam Walters, who Oats said will need to continue to step up on both sides of the ball.

"(Wrightsell) has been one of our best perimeter defenders all year. We need Sam to really continue to step up his defense and it's been getting better," Oats said. "Sam's playing his best defense of the year right now too and I think he's getting his confidence back on offense and it'd be big if he (can) step up and have a big game. Even if Trelly can go (it will) still be huge if Sam could play well for us."