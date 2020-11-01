Alabama gains ground on Clemson in national polls
Alabama recorded its first shutout since 2018 in a 41-0 blowout over Mississippi State while Clemson staved off a serious upset bid by Boston College on Saturday. However, the Crimson Tide still finds itself at No. 2 in both national polls released Sunday.
Alabama gained ground in both polls, picking up nine additional first-place votes up to 17 in the Coaches Poll and 19 first-place votes up to 29 in the Associated Press Top 25. Clemson maintained the top spot in both polls, earning 43 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 33 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama (6-0) has an open week before traveling to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU (2-3) on Nov. 14.
While the Tide might have the week off, there is bound to be a shakeup in next weekend’s rankings as No. 1 Clemson travels to No. 4 Notre Dame while No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Clemson (43)
|
Clemson (33)
|
2
|
Alabama (17)
|
Alabama (29)
|
3
|
Ohio State (2)
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Cincinnati
|
Cincinnati
|
7
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
8
|
Florida
|
Florida
|
9
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
10
|
Miami
|
Wisconsin
|
11
|
Wisconsin
|
Miami
|
12
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oregon
|
13
|
Indiana
|
Indiana
|
14
|
Oregon
|
Oklahoma State
|
15
|
Marshall
|
Coastal Carolina
|
16
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Marshall
|
17
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa State
|
18
|
SMU
|
SMU
|
19
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
20
|
Southern California
|
Southern California
|
21
|
Auburn
|
Boise State
|
22
|
Army
|
Texas
|
23
|
Boise State
|
Michigan
|
24
|
North Carolina
|
Auburn
|
25
|
Michigan
|
Liberty