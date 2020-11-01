 Where Alabama ranks in the polls after win over Mississippi State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 13:08:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama gains ground on Clemson in national polls

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Related

What we learned: Smith ties Alabama record as Tide rolls over State

Stat Bombs and Post Game Notes

Bama's defensive monster unleashed

Alabama recorded its first shutout since 2018 in a 41-0 blowout over Mississippi State while Clemson staved off a serious upset bid by Boston College on Saturday. However, the Crimson Tide still finds itself at No. 2 in both national polls released Sunday.

Alabama gained ground in both polls, picking up nine additional first-place votes up to 17 in the Coaches Poll and 19 first-place votes up to 29 in the Associated Press Top 25. Clemson maintained the top spot in both polls, earning 43 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 33 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama (6-0) has an open week before traveling to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU (2-3) on Nov. 14.

While the Tide might have the week off, there is bound to be a shakeup in next weekend’s rankings as No. 1 Clemson travels to No. 4 Notre Dame while No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida.

National polls 
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (43)

Clemson (33)

2

Alabama (17)

Alabama (29)

3

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State

4

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

7

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

8

Florida

Florida

9

BYU

BYU

10

Miami

Wisconsin

11

Wisconsin

Miami

12

Oklahoma State

Oregon

13

Indiana

Indiana

14

Oregon

Oklahoma State

15

Marshall

Coastal Carolina

16

Coastal Carolina

Marshall

17

Iowa State

Iowa State

18

SMU

SMU

19

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

20

Southern California

Southern California

21

Auburn

Boise State

22

Army

Texas

23

Boise State

Michigan

24

North Carolina

Auburn

25

Michigan

Liberty

Alabama linebacker Alex Kaho (10) congratulates Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) after Bolden had a punt return against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Imagn
Alabama linebacker Alex Kaho (10) congratulates Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) after Bolden had a punt return against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Imagn
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}