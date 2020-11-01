Alabama recorded its first shutout since 2018 in a 41-0 blowout over Mississippi State while Clemson staved off a serious upset bid by Boston College on Saturday. However, the Crimson Tide still finds itself at No. 2 in both national polls released Sunday.

Alabama gained ground in both polls, picking up nine additional first-place votes up to 17 in the Coaches Poll and 19 first-place votes up to 29 in the Associated Press Top 25. Clemson maintained the top spot in both polls, earning 43 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 33 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama (6-0) has an open week before traveling to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU (2-3) on Nov. 14.

While the Tide might have the week off, there is bound to be a shakeup in next weekend’s rankings as No. 1 Clemson travels to No. 4 Notre Dame while No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida.