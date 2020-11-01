TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For Mac Jones, it’s become somewhat of a cheat code. Get off to a slow start? Can’t quite find your rhythm? Just look to Smitty.

Jones struggled early on against Mississippi State, completing just four of his first eight passes before settling into a groove. From there, the Alabama quarterback rattled off eight straight completions while leading the Tide to back-to-back touchdown drives. Unsurprisingly, receiver DeVonta Smith proved instrumental in that resurgence, catching five of those receptions including both of the scores.

“Smitty, like he’s always open,” Jones said. “He just tells me to throw it up to him. There are some times I have to take my check-down and stuff like that, but if it’s one-on-one, I trust Smitty… At the end of the day, it’s a game of numbers. If they’re going to put one guy on Smitty, you’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

Mississippi State had no answer for Smith as he reeled in 11 receptions for 203 yards and four touchdowns. The senior’s fourth score of the night marked his 31st career receiving touchdown, tying him with Amari Cooper for Alabama’s all-time record. During his Crimson Tide career, Smith has totaled 174 catches for 2,868 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 16.5 yards per grab. He ranks in the top five of Alabama’s all-time list in each of those categories.

“It’s just a blessing to be in this position,” Smith said. “Just to be up there with the greats that came through and set the standard for me.”

Smith is the only Alabama receiver to record four or more touchdowns in a game. His four scores through the air Saturday are only surpassed by the five receiving touchdowns he recorded during last season’s game against Ole Miss.

Smith has now recorded double-digit receptions three times through six games this season. He currently leads Alabama with 56 receptions for 760 yards and eight touchdowns.