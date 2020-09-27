 College football rankings, AP poll week 4
Alabama gains ground in polls after first game

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Alabama gained a bit of ground on No. 1 Clemson after the Crimson Tide's 38-19 victory over Missouri, but remains a distant second in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

Alabama now has four first place votes in the Coaches Poll and three in the AP Top 25 after having only one such vote in each poll last week.

Alabama's next opponent, Texas A&M ranked 13th in both polls after the Aggies (1-0, 1-0 SEC) secured a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1).

Oklahoma and LSU were the only teams inside the top 10 last week that lost.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (42)

Clemson (55)

2

Alabama (4)

Alabama

3

Florida

Florida

4

Georgia

Georgia

5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

6

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State (4)

7

Auburn

Auburn

8

Miami

Miami

9

Texas

Texas

10

Penn State

Penn State

11

North Carolina

UCF

12

UCF

North Carolina

13

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

14

Mississippi State

Oregon

15

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

16

Oklahoma

Mississippi State

17

LSU

Oklahoma State

18

Wisconsin

Oklahoma

19

Oklahoma State

Wisconsin

20

Tennessee

LSU

21

Michigan

Tennessee

22

BYU

BYU

23

Virginia Tech

Michigan

24

Memphis

Pittsburgh

25

Pittsburgh

Memphis
