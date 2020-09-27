Alabama gained a bit of ground on No. 1 Clemson after the Crimson Tide's 38-19 victory over Missouri, but remains a distant second in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

Alabama now has four first place votes in the Coaches Poll and three in the AP Top 25 after having only one such vote in each poll last week.

Alabama's next opponent, Texas A&M ranked 13th in both polls after the Aggies (1-0, 1-0 SEC) secured a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1).



Oklahoma and LSU were the only teams inside the top 10 last week that lost.