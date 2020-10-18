Alabama garnered more national respect following its 41-24 victory over Georgia. While the Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, it gained first-place votes in both polls.

Clemson continues to be considered the nation’s top team, earning 52 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Alabama earned eight first-place votes in both polls. Georgia dropped to No. 4 in both polls following its loss.

This week, Alabama (4-0) will travel to Tennessee (2-2) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff next Saturday. The Volunteers are coming off back-to-back defeats including a 34-7 loss to Kentucky last week.