Alabama gains ground in national polls after win over Georgia
Alabama garnered more national respect following its 41-24 victory over Georgia. While the Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, it gained first-place votes in both polls.
Clemson continues to be considered the nation’s top team, earning 52 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Alabama earned eight first-place votes in both polls. Georgia dropped to No. 4 in both polls following its loss.
This week, Alabama (4-0) will travel to Tennessee (2-2) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff next Saturday. The Volunteers are coming off back-to-back defeats including a 34-7 loss to Kentucky last week.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Clemson (52)
|
Clemson (54)
|
2
|
Alabama (8)
|
Alabama (8)
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
5
|
Ohio State (2)
|
Ohio State
|
6
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oklahoma State
|
7
|
Penn State
|
Texas A&M
|
8
|
Florida
|
Penn State
|
9
|
Texas A&M
|
Cincinnati
|
10
|
Cincinnati
|
Florida
|
11
|
Miami/BYU
|
Miami
|
12
|
|
BYU
|
13
|
North Carolina
|
Oregon
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
North Carolina
|
15
|
Oregon
|
Wiconsin
|
16
|
SMU
|
SMU
|
17
|
Michigan
|
Iowa State
|
18
|
Iowa State
|
Michigan
|
19
|
Kansas State
|
Virginia Tech
|
20
|
Virginia Tech
|
Kansas State
|
21
|
Minnesota
|
Minnesota
|
22
|
N.C. State
|
Marshall
|
23
|
Southern California
|
N.C. State
|
24
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Southern California
|
25
|
Marshall
|
Coastal Carolina