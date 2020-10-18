 Where Alabama ranks in the polls following win over Georiga
Alabama gains ground in national polls after win over Georgia

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
Alabama garnered more national respect following its 41-24 victory over Georgia. While the Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25, it gained first-place votes in both polls.

Clemson continues to be considered the nation’s top team, earning 52 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Alabama earned eight first-place votes in both polls. Georgia dropped to No. 4 in both polls following its loss.

This week, Alabama (4-0) will travel to Tennessee (2-2) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff next Saturday. The Volunteers are coming off back-to-back defeats including a 34-7 loss to Kentucky last week.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (52)

Clemson (54)

2

Alabama (8)

Alabama (8)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

Georgia

Georgia

5

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State

6

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

7

Penn State

Texas A&M

8

Florida

Penn State

9

Texas A&M

Cincinnati

10

Cincinnati

Florida

11

Miami/BYU

Miami

12


BYU

13

North Carolina

Oregon

14

Wisconsin

North Carolina

15

Oregon

Wiconsin

16

SMU

SMU

17

Michigan

Iowa State

18

Iowa State

Michigan

19

Kansas State

Virginia Tech

20

Virginia Tech

Kansas State

21

Minnesota

Minnesota

22

N.C. State

Marshall

23

Southern California

N.C. State

24

Coastal Carolina

Southern California

25

Marshall

Coastal Carolina
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrate Waddle's 90 yard touchdown during the second half of Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Imagn
