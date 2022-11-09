The stat line wasn’t pretty, but aesthetics haven’t necessarily been Roydell Williams’ thing this year. During last week’s loss to LSU, the junior back carried the ball seven times for 11 yards. However, his 1.6 average per attempt doesn't tell the whole story.

Four of Williams’ seven carries resulted in first downs as he punched in a pair of touchdowns near the end zone while also moving the chains on two separate fourth-and-1 situations. Picking up tough yardage has been a theme for the 5-foot-10, 212-pound back this season. While Williams is third among Alabama’s backs with 38 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns, he’s picked up a first down on 31.6% of his carries.

"I feel like my role is pretty big," Williams said. "You saw on Saturday, I came in and punched it in on those short-and-goals and fourth downs."

Over the weekend, Alabama ran 11 plays inside LSU’s 10-yard line, resulting in a combined loss of 2 yards. Only four of those plays gained yards, including all three of Williams’ carries in such situations.

The Hueytown, Ala., native carried the ball five times against the Tigers in situations where he needed to pick up 2 yards or fewer. He converted four of those, with the only exception coming on a 1-yard gain on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line in overtime. Williams followed that up with Alabama’s final touchdown the following play.

"Roydell’s a strong, powerful back," Alabama left guard Javion Cohen said. "I mean, people see that and forget that he can be very agile and cut as well. But it was huge. Putting his head down like the bowling ball he is. We’re grateful to have him as a running back on our team, and it’s very useful."

As for the secret behind Williams’ short-yardage success, he keeps it pretty simple

“Go get it,” Williams said when asked about his approach when asked to pick up tough yardage. “You’ve got to go get it. It got to be done. When they are putting me in situations like that, you trust me, and it’s a trust situation in that deal. It has to be done. That’s all.”

Alabama averaged 4.6 yards per carry against LSU. However, despite Williams’ dirty work, the Crimson Tide did not move the ball consistently in its 32-31 overtime loss to the Tigers.

After seeing its title hope squashed with its second defeat of the season, Alabama will now focus on finishing strong over the next month. This week, that starts against an Ole Miss defense that ranks tied for 69th nationally allowing 378 yards per game, including 155.78 yards per game on the ground.

“We just have to finish,” Williams said. “Up front, on the perimeter, in the passing game, we just have to finish and do what we have to do to finish off the season strong.”