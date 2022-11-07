Nick Saban wasn’t in the mood to talk about two-point conversions following Alabama’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU over the weekend.

When questioned about his team’s two unsuccessful two-point attempts in regulation, the head coach explained his decisions were based on the team’s situational chart. Clearly frustrated, he capped off the statement by reaching toward his back pocket and saying, “I got the chart right here, you want to see it?”

Based on Alabama’s performance Saturday night, it didn’t matter what the chart said — that is unless it provided some pointers for better offensive execution near the end zone.

Counting the pair of failed two-point conversions, Alabama ran 11 plays inside LSU’s 10-yard line. They resulted in a loss of two yards. Alabama advanced inside the LSU 10-yard line on four separate drives but came away with just a pair of touchdowns as Roydell Williams’ two scores were accompanied by a field goal and an interception.

Here’s a look at each of Alabama's offensive plays inside LSU's 10-yard line and why they did or didn't work.