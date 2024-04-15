Alabama basketball is set to lose its fifth player from its Final Four run. According to multiple repots, freshman forward Sam Walters is set to enter the transfer portal.

Walters appeared in 37 games for the Crimson Tide last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in just over 12 minutes per contest. He finished in double figures on seven occasions and was a 3-point spark plug off the bench at times last season, shooting 39.4% from deep. Walters was was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 player in the Class of 2023.

With Walters set to depart, Alabama now has an open scholarship spot available for next season. The Crimson Tide have added in guards Houston Mallette from Pepperdine and Chris Youngblood from South Florida and also boast the nation's No. 8 recruiting class, featuring five-star prospects Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid as well as four-star Naas Cunningham. Should everyone else from last season's team return Alabama will have 12 of it's 13 scholarships filled.