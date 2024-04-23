Alabama basketball is losing another big man from last year’s roster. According to reports, senior forward Mo Wague entered the portal on Tuesday. The former West Virginia transfer will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Wague started eight games over 33 appearances during his lone season at Alabama. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 62.7% from the floor. His struggles came in avoiding foul trouble, which resulted in him averaging just 8.5 minutes per contest.

Wague is the sixth scholarship player from last year’s team to enter the transfer portal, joining fellow forwards Nick Pringle and Sam Walters as well as guards Rylan Griffen, Davin Cosby and Kris Parker. Alabama is also losing starting guard Aaron Estrada, who is out of eligibility.

Earlier Tuesday, Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. announced he will be returning to the team next season. The Crimson Tide is also waiting on draft decisions from starting guard Mark Sears and starting forward Grant Nelson.

Alabama is in the mix to add in the frontcourt. Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi is set to visit campus this weekend. Meanwhile, the Tide has already reached out to Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso, who entered the transfer portal earlier in the day.

Alabama has already made three transfer additions this offseason, bringing in Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, South Florida guard Chris Youngblood and Auburn guard Aden Holloway. With Wague's departure, the Crimson Tide is currently two players below the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.