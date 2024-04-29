Alabama basketball is set to retain a key piece of its Final Four team for the 2024-25 campaign. Friday, Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson announced he is returning for a second season in Tuscaloosa.

Nelson has a fifth year of eligibility remaining and decided to use it rather than declaring for the NBA Draft. Nelson averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game as a key cog in Alabama coach Nate Oats’ frontcourt last season. Before joining the Crimson Tide, Nelson spent three years at North Dakota State.

While Nelson didn't earn any postseason accolades after being named preseason first-team All-SEC, he came alive during Alabama’s NCAA Tournament run. Nelson averaged 11.4 points per game in the Big Dance, logged 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina and had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Final Four against UConn.

Nelson's decision to return is huge for the future of Alabama's frontcourt. The Tide lost forwards Nick Pringle and Mohamed Wague to the transfer portal but now returns a dynamic scorer and a starter at the forward spot in Nelson. Alabama is still searching for a rim-protecting big in the portal and now has an elite forward to pair that potential addition with.

With Nelson officially back in the fold Alabama has filled 12 of its 13 scholarship spots ahead of next season. Here's where the Tide's scholarship count currently stands:

1. *Mark Sears — 1 year of eligibility remaining

2. Grant Nelson — 1 year

3. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — 1 year

4. Houston Mallette — 1 year

5. Chris Youngblood — 1 year

6. Aden Holloway — 3 years

7. Jarin Stevenson — 3 years

8. Mouhamed Dioubate — 3 years

9. Derrion Reid — 4 years

10. Aiden Sherrell — 4 years

11. Naas Cunningham — 4 years

12. Labaron Philon — 4 years

13. OPEN

*Sears has declared for the NBA Draft but maintained his college eligibility.