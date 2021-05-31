Alabama football to host elite prospects this week

Top recruits will visit Tuscaloosa throughout the week. Below is a list of top players visiting/camping with the Crimson Tide on Week 1.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Today, we continue our series by examining a few summer arrivals who could make an instant impact at Alabama.

Alabama’s new arrivals made their way to Tuscaloosa last week as the team began its summer workouts. The Tide added the remaining 13 members of its 2021 class while bringing in three notable transfers as it looks to reload what should be another talented roster. Here’s a look at a few of the new additions who could see the field first.

Continue reading