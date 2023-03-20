With Alabama opening its spring camp Monday, the university updated its roster to show the numbers of incoming players. The Crimson Tide welcomed in 24 members of this year’s signing class and two Division I transfers.

Five-star freshman safety Caleb Downs is the only newcomer who will don single digits, as he will take over the No. 2 jersey vacated by departing safety DeMarcco Hellams. Other notable additions include quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. Holstein will take the No. 10 jersey recently worn by Mac Jones. Longeran was given Alabama’s famous No. 12 which has been donned by Joe Namath and Ken Stabler.

Georgia linebacker transfer Trezman Marshall will take on No. 17 after wearing 15 for the Bulldogs. Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre will wear No. 81 after donning No. 18 for the Terrapins.

Here’s a full list of the new numbers.

2 – Caleb Downs, DB

10 – Eli Holstein, QB

11 – Malik Benson, WR

12 – Dylan Lonergan, QB

13 – Cole Adams, WR

16 – Jaren Hamilton, WR

17 – Trezmen Marshall, LB

18 – Brayson Hubbard, DB

22 – Justice Haynes, RB

25 – Jahlil Hurley, DB

27 – Tony Mitchell, DB

28 – Justin Jefferson, LB

29 – Dezz Ricks, DB

33 – Hunter Osborne, DL

47 – James Smith, DL

49 – Qua Russaw, LB

54 – Miles McVay, OL

55 – Roq Montgomery, OL

73 – Olaus Alinen, OL

74 – Kadyn Proctor, OL

75 – Wilkin Formby, OL

81 – CJ Dippre, TE

82 – Jalen Hale, WR

89 – Ty Lockwood, TE

90 – Jordan Renaud, DL

94 – Edric Hill, DL