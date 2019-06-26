Alabama football recruiting: Top remaining offensive targets
Andrew Bone provides the latest update on key Alabama Crimson Tide football targets going into the later part of June.
Can the Crimson Tide add a five-star back in the 2020 class
Will Alabama flip a USC commitment?
Is Alabama in the driver's seat for one of the top tight ends in the country?
How will Alabama close at the receiver position?
Who is the top remaining offensive line targets?
All the answers are one click away!
Most Read
Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board