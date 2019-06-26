News More News
Alabama football recruiting: Top remaining offensive targets

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Andrew Bone provides the latest update on key Alabama Crimson Tide football targets going into the later part of June.

Loh16wezta6hwwn4wwbt
Alabama Crimson Tide eyes five-star running back Zachary Evans (Rivals.com)

Can the Crimson Tide add a five-star back in the 2020 class

Will Alabama flip a USC commitment?

Is Alabama in the driver's seat for one of the top tight ends in the country?

How will Alabama close at the receiver position?

Who is the top remaining offensive line targets?

All the answers are one click away!

CLICK HERE

