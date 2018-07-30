Alabama just hosted their recruiting bbq with tons of high profile targets in attendance. Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides the very latest in what you need to know recruiting wise heading into fall camp. You'll have to be a premium subscriber to read the entire piece, sign up for a free 30-days here

What happens now?

Cornerback, despite what some may think, wasn't necessarily a priority position in this class. Alabama has always thought one corner was good enough in this class. It has to do with the early progress of Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis. These guys have been great, and they will begin their careers at CB. Alabama is extremely happy at where things stand with the young CB group. There is a chance they still sign a corner.

Alabama really likes Noa Pola-Gates, a four-star cornerback from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona. Will Alabama take his commitment? Yes. He has a spot when he is ready to commit. It may change if he decides to wait until January (as currently planned) to announce a decision. Alabama wants to get Akeem Dent, five-star cornerback from Plantation High School in Florida, on campus for a visit.

Continue reading here

Not a subscriber?

Subscribe and get 30 days FREE (Use Code RollTide)

New Users: Go to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: RollTide

Already registered: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: RollTide

Any questions, just email us at Kyle@BamaInsider.com.

Premium Message Boards