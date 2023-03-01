Alabama football has hired Charlie Strong to fill an off-field role, according to multiple reports.

Strong is expected to rejoin the Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst, filling the same role he held in 2020.

Since his return to Tuscaloosa, Strong was the co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Miami. Prior to his tenure in Coral Gables, he was the assistant coach and the inside linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Strong’s first stint at Alabama came after he spent three seasons as the head coach at South Florida. The 62-year-old previously served as the head coach at Texas (2014-16) and Louisville (2010-13). His best season came in 2012 when he led Louisville to an 11-2 record with an upset over Florida in the Sugar Bowl.

Along with his head coaching experience, Strong also served as a defensive coordinator at Florida (2003-09) where he also coached defensive ends and linebackers. He was the defensive coordinator at South Carolina (1999-2002).

